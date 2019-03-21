|
|
Lorna Rapier
Together Again
Lorna Rapier, 90, passed away March 14, 2019. She was born January 9, 1929 in Salt Lake City to Jesse Chappell and Edwin Nilsson. She was preceded in death by her husband Don W. Rapier.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Parkway 5th Ward, 10206 South 3200 West in South Jordan, Utah, beginning at Noon. A viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 10:30 AM at the ward. Interment will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah. For full obituary and to share condolences with the family, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019