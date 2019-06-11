Lorraine Campbell

1948 ~ 2019

Lorraine May Keener Campbell returned to live with our Heavenly Father on June 7th, 2019. A joyous reunion with her eternal companion and love of her life, Lanny. She has missed Dad and now is whole again with him on the other side of the veil.

Mom was born January 20, 1948 to Wilford and Naomi Keener in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in a large family and had many fond memories of time spent with family and lifelong friends in the neighborhood. She had many memories of time spent with her Grandpa Ross, who had a shop and could fix anything-this sounds like our dad.

Mom loved sports. She loved to play sports as a kid and did her best to be a commentator as an adult. She loved to cheer her family on as we grew up. She loved the arts. She loved to dance and sing. And enjoyed showing off her knowledge of who's who in the music of the 50's and 60's. And wanted to be "hip" when talking to her children and their friends about the latest and greatest in the 70's and 80's.

Mom met Lanny F. Campbell Sr, while attending East High School. They started out as study partners and great friends, which blossomed into a romance that has continued beyond the veil. Mom and dad didn't always agree with each other on everything, but they were united in purpose, in the gospel, and in our eternal family. Dad could fix anything and could sing and play guitar, this made for a match made in heaven. With trips to California, Yellowstone, and camping in the Wasatch Mountains life was an adventure. Moms many health problems, made life hard for her, especially the last several years, but when we would reminisce about our adventures, and about what adventures our children our having, you could see a certain glint in her eyes. The adventure continues with those left to share:

Her Children: Lanny Jr (Jennifer), Kathy, and Michael. Her grandchildren: Christopher (Ellie), Jeremy, Jared, Joshua, and Alyssa. Her great-grandchildren: Katherine, Chloe, and Kaleb.

Thanks for all you have done for us. We love and miss you mom.

Friends may call at a viewing on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple in Salt Lake City from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a graveside service at 11 am on June 12, 2019 at Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, UT.

Published in Deseret News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary