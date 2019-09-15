Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kaysville 2nd Ward
25 South 200 East
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaysville 2nd Ward
25 South 200 East
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Stevens Bullock


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Stevens Bullock Obituary
Lorraine Stevens Bullock
1924 ~ 2019
Lorraine was taken to paradise on September 10, 2019. She left us in her 95th year. She was born October 12, 1924 to David Earl Stevens and Winona Turner Ursenbach. She is survived by her children, Jim (Nancy), Rick (Sharon), Cecily Zyph (Mike), Judy Ure, Steve (Leslie), Kim (Tina), Glenn (Cindy), and Jonathan (Diane); her brother, Robert Stevens; and sister in law Mary Bullock; 37 grandchildren; and 54 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reed R. Bullock; son in law Tom Ure; granddaughter, Emily Bullock; and grandsons, Thomas and Justin Ure.
There will be a viewing at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT, Sunday, September 15th from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be at Kaysville 2nd Ward, 25 South 200 East, Kaysville, UT, Monday, September 16th at 11:00 AM, with a viewing from 10-10:45 before the service. Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery. For Full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now