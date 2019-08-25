Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Stone Olson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Stone Olson Obituary
Lorraine Stone Olson
1925 ~ 2019
Lorraine Stone Olson died at home on August 20, 2019. She was born in Burley, Idaho on July 16, 1925, the daughter of Earl William Stone and Charlotte Lorraine Kafton. After completing high school in Carlin, Nevada she attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, later graduating from Brigham Young University.
She married Carl Leroy Olson on April 17, 1945 in Elko, Nevada, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of two children.
The legacy she left her children was to share her life-long love of learning, reading, and study. Lorraine's careers were as diverse as they were successful, from the Weather Bureau to United Airlines to the IRS.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many stake, ward, and temple callings. In recent years she gave devoted service in the Family History Indexing program.
She is survived by her children, Linda and Dale Robertson and Craig and Dianna Olson, 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and her sister, Gloria Weller. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Friend.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now