Lorraine Stone Olson
1925 ~ 2019
Lorraine Stone Olson died at home on August 20, 2019. She was born in Burley, Idaho on July 16, 1925, the daughter of Earl William Stone and Charlotte Lorraine Kafton. After completing high school in Carlin, Nevada she attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, later graduating from Brigham Young University.
She married Carl Leroy Olson on April 17, 1945 in Elko, Nevada, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of two children.
The legacy she left her children was to share her life-long love of learning, reading, and study. Lorraine's careers were as diverse as they were successful, from the Weather Bureau to United Airlines to the IRS.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many stake, ward, and temple callings. In recent years she gave devoted service in the Family History Indexing program.
She is survived by her children, Linda and Dale Robertson and Craig and Dianna Olson, 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and her sister, Gloria Weller. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Friend.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019