Lottie LaVell Prock Felkner was born on June 18, 1926, in Manes Missouri. The daughter of Marion and Minta Ann Prock, was the last surviving child of eight siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Shadrack Felkner, who passed away in 2012. She is survived by her son, Gary (RaeLene) Felkner, her daughter, Marilyn Felkner, two granddaughters, and three great-grandchildren.
Please join us at Lottie's graveside services to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, at 10:00am on Monday, July 13th. Please wear a mask and social distance. To read Lottie's full obituary and post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com