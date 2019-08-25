|
Lou Wana Marie Grundvig Parry
1947 ~ 2019
Lou Wana Marie Grundvig Parry passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, from causes incident to being 90. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 7, 1929 to Francis Oliver Grundvig and Ollie Marie Allsop; she was the big sister to Marilyn and Sherrie. For most of her life Sandy, Utah was home. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1947 and Nurses Training at the University of Utah and the LDS Hospital in 1951. As an RN she worked at the LDS Hospital for many years, most of the time in Labor and Delivery, but in her early married years she also worked in small hospitals in Montpelier and Moscow, Idaho.
She married Robert Douglas Parry on January 19, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was a faithful member of that church throughout her life. They had 8 children. She is survived by daughters, Trae Blackeagle, Ruth Berrett (Richard), Rachel, and Rhea; sons, Gordon (Maren) and Joe (Catherine); 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband (2005); daughters, Kitakita Brenna (1958) and Kirsten Marie (1964); sisters, Marilyn and Sherrie, and a great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Mt. Jordan 1st Ward Chapel, 8950 S. 400 E., Sandy, Utah. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, go to www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019