Louie Greenhalgh
1929 ~ 2019
Louie Holyoak Greenhalgh, 90, of Midvale, Ut passed on December 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Moab, Utah to Richard LeRoy Holyoak and Sarah V. Schofield on June 7, 1929. Married to L Glade Greenhalgh in the Manti, Utah temple, June 7, 1955. He survives at the home. Also survived by 6 children: Mark, Burbank, CA, Phillip (Janice), Brigham City, UT, LaMar (Liz), West Jordan, UT, Linden, (Kara), Tooele, UT, Vernon (Cydney), Sandy, UT, and Annetta Geyer (Ed), Moore, TX, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest 2nd Ward, 8735 S Harvard Park Dr, Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 at the church and Friday, December 6 from 6-8 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S State St, Midvale, Ut. For more information, see www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019