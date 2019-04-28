Services Jenkins-Soffe South Valley 1007 W South Jordan Parkway South Jordan , UT 84095 (801)254-1928 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jenkins-Soffe South Valley 1007 W South Jordan Parkway South Jordan , UT 84095 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM River 10th Ward Chapel 1570 W. 11400 S. South Jordan , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM River 10th Ward Chapel 1570 W. 11400 S. South Jordan , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Louis Pickett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Pickett

1930 ~ 2019

Louis Monte Pickett was born and raised in Gunnison, Utah. He was born on Thanksgiving day, 27 November 1930, so his family celebrates his birthday on Thanksgiving day each year. There were six children in the family of which he was the third born to Merrill and Erma Olsen Pickett. Growing up on a farm taught Louis a great work ethic which he carried throughout his life. Louis passed away 19 April 2019 in South Jordan, Utah.

He was a great student and participated in both athletics and student government at Gunnison Valley High School where he was elected student body president. His great leadership skills have given much to his church and community throughout his life. His athletic abilities have brought him and others much joy. He was still using his tennis and golf skills into his 80's which helped him stay active whenever possible. During his lifetime he blessed many people with his abilities, skills and services.

In spite of living in the city, Louis was a country boy at heart. Life in the mountains for fishing, hiking, camping and breathing fresh air were great times with family and friends. When his boys were older they began a tradition of backpacking trips to "their best places". Besides a great variety of outdoor activites, Louis also enjoyed travel of any kind. Because of his employment he is well acquiainted with all of the state of Utah and much of the United States and also church history areas.

Louis is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and after one year of college, served a mission in the Northern States Mission and upon return continued to further his education at Utah State University. Because of being in the ROTC program he served two years of active duty in the army, and upon his release went back to USU and completed his master's degree.

Not long after returning from his first mission Louis met Willy Marsha VanGelderen and they soon realized they wanted this relationship to last forever so they married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1954. They have now enjoyed 64 years together during which they had five children who later added their 5 spouses, 23 grandchildren and some spouses and 57 great grandchildren. This posterity which now numbers just over 100 is the joy of their lives and brings meaning into each day though they are scattered throughout the country. Fortunately they hear from them often through modern devices.

Louis has served in many positions in the church such as bishop, stake mission president, high councilor, teacher and youth leader. After retiring he and Willy have served five missions. Each of these brought them wonderful experiences and now fond memories. For about 20 years they served in the Jordan River Temple. Louis has a great legacy of ancestors who were Pioneers and is a lifetime member of the Jordan River Temple Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers and has served there both locally and nationally and for a time as President.

Louis is survived by his wife, Willy, children: Marsha Wright (Steven), John Pickett (Tami), Steven Pickett (Rose), Lori Jorgensen (Kelly), David Pickett (Hilari). 23 grandchildren and their spouses and 57 great-grandchildren. He is survived by 2 sisters: Nada Ann Stillman, Phyllis Jensen (Lee), 1 sister-in-law Vonda Pickett, 1 brother, Kriby Pickett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one brother, 2 brothers-in-law, and 1 sister-in -law, and two great-granddaughters Kaylee Pickett and Skye Jorgensen.

Across these rich and full experiences and others, his greatest legacy is the deep love, respect and admiration that his family feels for his example of service, character, and faith that he has provided and taught them throughout his life.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at River 10th Ward Chapel, 1570 W. 11400 S. South Jordan. Viewings will be on Friday, May 3rd from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins- Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) and again on Saturday at the church prior to services from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Estates.

