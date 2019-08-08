Home

Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Louis Samuel Dunham


1929 - 2019
Louis Samuel Dunham
1929 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Louis S. Dunham, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on August 2nd, 2019. He was born April 9th, 1929, eldest son of Samuel and Grete Dunham.
A native and lifetime resident of Salt Lake City, Lou grew up in the Avenues. From 1950 through 1952, Lou served with the Army Corps of Engineers, assignment associated with the building of airbases in the Arctic, Greenland and Labrador. After military service, Lou worked with Arden Meadow Gold Dairies, Associated Food Stores, and in 1968 Lou accepted a position of President and General Manager of Certified Warehouse and Transfer Company. Under his leadership, Certified became the number one distribution center in Utah. He loved the outdoors and spent many days exploring the remote areas of Utah and surrounding states. He loved his family, grandchildren, and his great friends.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie (Humphrey), daughter Tracy (Ann), sons Greg (Becky) and John, grandchildren Louis, Talayna, Kira and Andrew, brother Theo (Beth), and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Superior Hospice and Mt Olympus Care Center for their awesome care.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 255 S. 200 E. Viewings will be Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. and Friday 11:45 - 12:45 at the mortuary. Longer obituary and online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 8, 2019
