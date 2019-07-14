Louise H. Tuck

1912 ~ 2019

In the early morning hours of July 11, 2019, Louise passed peacefully in her sleep to begin the next part of her journey. When a woman nearing her 107th birthday passes, it should not be unexpected, but in this case, those closest to her were surprised. Everyone, especially Louise expected her to go on living. That's what she did best. On that morning, there was a shift in the universe and things will never be the same.

Mary Louise McFarland was born on September 29, 1912 in Ogden, Utah to her loving parents, Henry McFarland and Eliza Pearl Keyes McFarland. She was the second of what would become six children.

Her father died young, when she was 13, and the family all came together to care for each other. After high school, she went to work and faithfully brought home her paycheck to help out.

In 1939 she married Boyce Greene and together they had four children. They divorced and she became a single mother at a time when that was not common.

She continued to work hard as a bookkeeper and raised her children to be hardworking members of society. Her final job was at the IRS and that took her to Fresno, California where she met and married Frank Tuck. Together, they spent their time dancing, and enjoying life. When he passed in 1998, she soon came back to Utah to be near family and enjoy time with her grand and great-grandchildren.

We who have known Louise as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend give thanks for the privilege of her long life, her grace, generosity, humility and wit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Willa, Sherma, Vern and brother, Elwood. She is survived by her brother, Frank McFarland; children, Todd (Connie) Greene, Joyce Grimsley, Chad (Linda) Greene, Marcia (Charles) Culley; eleven grandchildren; and countless great and great-great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

A special thanks to all those who loved and cared for her at Cottonwood Creek Assisted Living and her loving caregivers from Hospice For Utah.

We will have a Celebration of Louise's life on July 22, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation the same morning from 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel at 4760 South State St., Murray. Interment will be at Murray City Cemetery after which the celebration will continue at the home of her daughter in Murray.

"Mom always loved a party in her honor."

Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019