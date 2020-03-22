|
|
Aug. 14, 1946 ~ Mar. 18, 2020
Louise passed away in her daughter's home in Spring, TX after a stubborn fight with pancreatic cancer.
She was born to Darro Berc and Maacah Francom Taufer in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 14, 1946. She gave of herself freely in the service of the Lord and others, working as a nurse for 36 years, delighting in giving gifts, and apologizing that she couldn't give more. She was a friend to all who loved the Lord, befriending and loving many of varied faiths and doing much good inside and outside of her own faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother, Darro (Nancy) Taufer. She is survived by her eternal companion, David, her 5 children: Roger (Jenny) Douglass, Diana (Troy) Hart, Clint (Carissa) Douglass, Todd (Misty) Douglass, Candace (Joey) Allred, 23 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two sisters: Sandra (Elwood) Wall and Kathy (Ronald) Roser. Her family was the greatest joy of her life. Even her last mortal breaths inspired her concerns for them and their eternal unity. When faced with the trial of cancer and mortality, her greatest and most fervent hope was that it would strengthen the bonds of love between those whom she left behind. She was a woman of much learning; having a bachelor's degree in nursing from Brigham Young University and a master's degree from Gallaudet University, yet she constantly maintained that her greatest accomplishment was her family. She inspired them and others with her love and devotion to the Savior. She was a woman not made for this world, but for that of the next and we are comforted to know that her lifetime mission and desire to walk and talk with Jesus is fulfilled.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MD Anderson Foundation.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020