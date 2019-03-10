Louise Kelly Hill

1921-2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Louise Douglas Kelly Hill "GRAMMY" passed away March 4, 2019 at the age of 98. Louise was born January 16, 1921 in Salt Lake City, UT to her "mumma" Cora May Jones, and her "daddy" Leo Wilmer Kelly, an Irishman who gave her a fiery spirit and zest for life. As a teenager she learned the art of floral design while working at Hilton Cramer Floral. She used this talent all her life. She graduated from South High and went on to work at Paris Company and Sears Roebuck. At Paris Company she met a delivery driver named Jack. Louise married Jack (John) David Hill on May 12, 1943, prior to his deployment during World War II. Louise was a true "war time bride" who married her soldier at city hall while he was home on leave. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on April 24, 1972. Louise and Jack were members of the "greatest generation". Jack was severely injured in France in August of 1944 and lived a noble life as a Disabled American Veteran. Louise was devoted to seeing to Jack's needs all his lifelong. They delighted in their vacations to Laguna Beach and Reno in their retirement years. Jack passed away in 2005. As a homemaker Louise thrived in being creative and crafty and mastered skills in mass-producing holiday items from her home. Her products were in demand and she was once featured in the Salt Lake Tribune for her creativity. She was lively and full of energy. She was devoted to her family. Her favorite color was pink. Her home and surroundings reflected her love for pink. For 65 years she lived in the "pink house" that she and Jack loved so much, on the corner of 21st South and 19th East in Salt Lake City. We cherish happy memories of time spent at their "landmark" home. Louise is survived by her 3 children; Sunny Hill Dent-currently serving in the South Africa Durban Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, J. David (Diane) Hill-Salt Lake City, UT, Patti Ann Hill (Robert) Christison-Anthem, AZ, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Louise outlived everyone! Proceeded in death by her husband, his parents and siblings, her parents and all of her siblings; Vera Smith, Bill Kelly, Norm Kelly, Everett Kelly, Kay Taylor, Aleen Davis and Leo Kelly, Jr. Louise looked forward to being reunited with Jack. She came to know she was a daughter of God and that He would welcome her home to heaven. She made it peacefully. We are so happy for her! As she wished, Louise has been interred at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park where a private family service was conducted.

