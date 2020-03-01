Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
1520 S 5th Avenue
Pocatello, ID
Louise Millward


1927 - 2020
Louise Millward Obituary
Louise Millward
1927 ~ 2020
Louise Millward passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday morning, February 27th, 2020.
Louise is survived by two sons Samuel and George (Jamie); daughter, Martha; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers Reid, Vern and Barry; and sister, Colleen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 6th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Louise's honor to K9s For Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org
Read extended obituary and view tribute slideshow at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020
