Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
the Coalville Utah Stake Center
40 North Main
View Map
Louise Nichols Simister


1929 - 2020
Louise Nichols Simister Obituary
Louise Nichols Simister
July 1, 1929 - January 21, 2020
Our angel mother passed in the early morning hours of January 21 in our childhood home surrounded by her devoted family returning the unconditional love which we were always surrounded with. Mere words will never provide an accurate portrait of our priceless mother. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27 at noon in the Coalville Utah Stake Center, 40 North Main, with visitation prior from 10 to 11:30 am.
To view the full obituary visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020
