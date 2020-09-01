LouJean Taylor Bruderer

1931 ~ 2020

LouJean Taylor Bruderer passed away quietly among loved ones on August 28, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1931 in Logan, Utah. She later moved to Kamas, Utah where she attended South Summit High School and graduated in 1949. Following graduation, she worked as the South Summit High School secretary from 1949 to 1951. She later moved to Salt Lake City and worked at the Salt Lake Recorder's office from 1952 to 1954.

While residing in Salt Lake City Jean visited the Assembly Hall at Temple Square where a handsome man caught her eye and gave her a smile. That man later called to ask her on a date to which she responded, "I don't go with strange boys I don't know". He responded, "When I come to your door, if you don't know who I am, you don't have to go with me." When he appeared at her door, she remembered that smile and said, "I know who you are". Following that date, Jean enjoyed that smile every day and married Leland R. Bruderer in the Salt Lake Temple on February 19, 1953. They recently celebrated their 67th anniversary.

Jean was an amazing mother to six sons whom she supported in becoming Eagle scouts and serving LDS missions all around the world. She is survived by her husband Leland and her six sons: Keith (Lyzz), Craig (Susan), Reed (Diane), Mark (Julie), Neil (Cherise) and Paul (Brooke). She has 26 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Her immense love for her family is reciprocated by all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. At her ever immaculate, beautiful, and peaceful home, Jean always greeted loved ones with a face full of joy, a warm hug, and kind words. Jean was an incredible artist and enjoyed beautifying her home and garden.

Jean was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many different callings including relief society and stake primary presidents. She served two full-time LDS missions with her husband Leland in conjunction with the Church Education System. They served in the Vienna, Austria Mission and a mission in Salt Lake City.

Jean lived a life full of service for others. She will be greatly missed by her family, but they know they will always have her near them. She has a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was always willing to share this testimony in word and deed. By the way she lived her life, Jean's family takes comfort in believing those same words she once spoke to Leland all those years ago have recently been echoed to her from her Savior, "I know who you are."

A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Gardens, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT on September 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. A graveside service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on September 3, 2020 at 11:00am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store