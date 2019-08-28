Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Sanderson Tribute Center
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Stake Center
1450 S 800 E
Orem, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Hillcrest Stake Center
1450 S 800 E
Orem, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest 3rd Ward chapel/Stake Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Lovell Killpack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lovell Albert Killpack Jr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lovell Albert Killpack Jr. Obituary
Lovell Albert
Killpack, Jr.
1925 ~ 2019
Lovell Albert Killpack, Jr., 94, of Orem, UT passed away on August 26, 2019. Born on April 30, 1925 in Provo, UT, he is the eldest son of Lovell Albert and Hazel Foote Killpack.
Lovell, an Electronics Engineer, was the business owner and founder of Radio Communication Service in Orem, UT.
Lovell is preceded in death by his parents Lovell Albert and Hazel Foote Killpack, brother Garth Killpack, sister Marilyn Meldrum, grandson David Miller, and great-grandson Daniel Johnson. He is survived by his wife Beverly, siblings Kenneth (Doris), Weston (Lois), Elaine Johnson (Wayne), Myra Prince (Tom), children Karen Miller (Larry), Vickie Hess (Stephen), Kim (Ann), Peggy Rice (Terry), Jan Johnson (Ronald), Chris (Shelby), thirty-three grandchildren, ninety four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends who love and will miss him dearly.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Hillcrest Stake Center, 1450 S 800 E, Orem, UT from 6:00-8:00 PM and again the following morning from 11:00-12:30 PM prior to the funeral services. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31 at 1:00 PM in the Hillcrest 3rd Ward chapel/Stake Center. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery at 1520 N 800 E (NE quadrant).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkersanderson.com. A more detailed obituary can be found at the same website.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lovell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now