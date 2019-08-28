|
|
Lovell Albert
Killpack, Jr.
1925 ~ 2019
Lovell Albert Killpack, Jr., 94, of Orem, UT passed away on August 26, 2019. Born on April 30, 1925 in Provo, UT, he is the eldest son of Lovell Albert and Hazel Foote Killpack.
Lovell, an Electronics Engineer, was the business owner and founder of Radio Communication Service in Orem, UT.
Lovell is preceded in death by his parents Lovell Albert and Hazel Foote Killpack, brother Garth Killpack, sister Marilyn Meldrum, grandson David Miller, and great-grandson Daniel Johnson. He is survived by his wife Beverly, siblings Kenneth (Doris), Weston (Lois), Elaine Johnson (Wayne), Myra Prince (Tom), children Karen Miller (Larry), Vickie Hess (Stephen), Kim (Ann), Peggy Rice (Terry), Jan Johnson (Ronald), Chris (Shelby), thirty-three grandchildren, ninety four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends who love and will miss him dearly.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Hillcrest Stake Center, 1450 S 800 E, Orem, UT from 6:00-8:00 PM and again the following morning from 11:00-12:30 PM prior to the funeral services. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31 at 1:00 PM in the Hillcrest 3rd Ward chapel/Stake Center. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery at 1520 N 800 E (NE quadrant).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkersanderson.com. A more detailed obituary can be found at the same website.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 28, 2019