|
|
Lovell L. Gunnerson
1934 - 2019
Clinton, UT-Lovell Gunnerson, loving husband and father, died on November 19th 2019 in Barrington Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center. He was born April 18th, 1934 in Salt Lake City and was 85. He was married to his wife Lois Gunnerson until she passed October 12th, 2005.
Lovell owned his own business "Intermountain Design" for many years providing incomes for multiple people. His nickname at work was "Gunner".
He is survived by his children Mike, Terry and (Julie), Debbie and (Dave), Darren and (Kathy), Mark; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother Dale. Preceded in death by his sisters Connie, Barbara, Gay and brother Roy; daughter-in-law Sandy; grandchildren Tony and Jacob.
No viewing will be held. Graveside services will be on Saturday December 7th, 2019 at 2:00 PM, followed by a reception from 3:00 - 5:00 PM for friends and family, all at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123.
In lieu of flowers please visit the at "" or call 800-272-3900.
The family would like to give their deepest thanks to Barrington Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center and to Bristol Hospice, especially Jamie.To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2019