Lovina Eleanor Hansen Shepherd
"Elle"
Lovina Eleanor Hansen Shepherd passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. Lovina was born in Fountain Green, Utah on January 15, 1930 to James Hansen and Lovina Mae Guymon. She is survived by her children; Mel, Karon(Steve) Jensen, Jan(Jim) Ward, Craig(Michelle), Scott, Corinne(Kelly) Oveson, 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Online condolences and full obituary visit at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 9, 2019