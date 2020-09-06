1/1
Lowell Allen Larsen
1928 - 2020
Lowell Allen Larsen, 92 years old, passed away on September 1, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born to Lewis Peter and Ruby Bacon Larsen on February 26, 1928 in Georgetown, Idaho.
He served a mission in the Northern States Mission from 1948-1950. He served in the Korean War. He married Maureene Wilde in the Logan Temple on July 27, 1953.
He worked for Monsanto in Soda Springs, Idaho. He spent many years working in the mortuary business in California and Utah. He worked at the Office of the Medical Examiner for the State of Utah until he retired in 1996.
He served a mission on Temple Square, and spent a lifetime in different callings in his church devotion, but nothing was more important to him than being a Home Teacher. He loved his ward and neighborhood in Willow Creek for over 30 years.
He and Maureene served a mission in the Raleigh North Carolina Mission 2006-2007. They loved the Saints in that part of the country. They later sold their Utah home and moved to Burlington, NC.
He kindly and lovingly took care of his sweetheart Maureene in their golden years, and put her needs first above his. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Maureene; son, Michael (Diana); daughter, Shara MacKay (Bart); grandchildren: Catherine Warden, Deirdre Warden Snyder (Rich), Ashley MacKay Rasmussen (Joel), Courtney MacKay, Maren MacKay Jensen (Jared), Marcus MacKay, Derek MacKay; great-grandchildren: Ava, Jacob, and Vivi Snyder, and Lucy, Nora, and Scout Rasmussen; and other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive, Holladay, UT. A viewing will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Entombment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
For the full obituary AND information about streaming the funeral please go to: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituaries/holladay-cottonwood/

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 6, 2020.
