Lowell

Ernest Smith

1940 ~ 2019

We lost our loving and generous dad to the devastating effects of Parkinson's disease at the age of 78 on May 29th. Lowell was born on July 8, 1940, to Ernest Patten Smith and Ioan Chamberlain Smith. He was lovingly raised by Drucilla "Dot" Loader Smith (his second mother) after Ioan's death. He valued his family above all and included close family friends and the friends of his children and grandchildren as part of his flock. He loved the outdoors, horses, fast cars, and ice cream. He was known for his sharp wit, mischievous smile, loyalty, and big heart. Lowell graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1958 and later earned a pharmacy degree from the University of Utah. Lowell was a hard worker and took pride in his career as a pharmacist until his retirement.

He is survived by his family: Rebecca (Brion) Conway and children Shawn (Bobbi) and Paul (Jennifer); Sonya Britt Welsh (Derek Olson) and daughter Elizabeth; Scott Lowell (Chelsea) Smith; step-daughter Jennifer Marnie (Alan) Parry and children Colten and Bowen; his siblings: Laurene (Verdon) Walker; Coralee (Bryan) Drennan; Anne Newman (Raymond, deceased); Ernest (Margeritte) Smith; Nola (Michael) Harvey; Barbara (Brian) Larson and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Orangerie at Red Butte Gardens, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT. Guests are encouraged to share memories on the half hour. There will be light refreshments and access to the beautiful gardens. We suggest bringing your family and planning time for a stroll. Lowell would not want this to be a somber occasion. Please feel free to dress casually and colorfully.

Lowell's granddaughter created a memory page with many wonderful photos and a place for sharing stories and condolences at: www.thememories.com/obituary/lowell-smith/23265 (or go to thememories.com and search Lowell)

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in tribute to Lowell to the . See the memory page for a link.

