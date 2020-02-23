|
Loy Y. Cleverly
1952 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Loy Y. Cleverly, passed away at home February 15, 2020. Born May 3, 1952 to Willard F. Cleverly (deceased) and LaVerna Youngberg. He was raised in Bountiful Utah, attended Viewmont High School and continued his education at Utah State and the University of Utah where he graduated with a Business Degree. Loy owned and operated Stevenson's Gift & Office Supply until it closed in 1994. He went to work as the assistant manager at the Alta Club until 2009.
Loy is survived by his partner, Allen, his mother LaVerna and his siblings Kirk (Sue), Ricky, Paula (Brad), Kim (Shauna) and extended family. Loy was laid to rest on Friday, February 21, 2020 at a private graveside services at Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020