Lucas Reinier Visser
1940 ~ 2020
Sandy, UT-Lucas Reiner Visser passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. Lucas was born on April 1, 1940 to Gerard Nieland and Reina Canten.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the Mt. Jordan 5th Chapel located at 9331 S. 300 E. in Sandy, Utah. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 AM with a viewing prior at 10 AM. For full obituary, visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020