Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jefferson Ward
67 W. Clay Park Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Ward
67 W. Clay Park Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Lucile Urry Davies


1931 - 2019
Lucile Urry Davies Obituary
Lucile Urry Davies
1931 - 2019
Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, Lucile Urry Davies, age 88, returned to her eternal home on September 2, 2019. Lucile was born March 26, 1931 to Harold Phillips and Violet Urry. She married Roy Clyde Davies on August 17, 1950 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they had four beautiful daughters Judy Steadman-Jessup (Norman), Julie Monsen (Leo), Barbara Wood (Dennis) and Bonnie Dewey (David).
Mom loved spending time with family, Payson Lake, sewing dresses for her daughters, canning vegetables, crocheting blankets, reading and church service.
Survived by her children, 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren whom she dearly loved.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Jefferson Ward, 67 W. Clay Park Drive, Murray at 11:00am with a viewing on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30am. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Online condolences welcomed at larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019
