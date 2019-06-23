Lucille Arthur Bohn Hansen

1937~2019

Holladay, UT-Lucille Arthur Bohn Hansen (81) passed away on June 6, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on August 4, 1937 in Salt Lake City, UT to Charles W. Bohn and Fredonia Arthur Bohn. She married H.G." Jerry" Hansen on April 10, 1968. He died on June 15, 2011. Lucille graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah 1955-1959. She graduated with a B.S. in office administration and a minor in Sociology. She taught business, type, and shorthand at Granger High School beginning in 1959 and retired in 1987 after 28 years. She and her husband started, owned, and operated Solitude Float Trips (scenic and white water) on the Snake River in Teton National Park near Jackson Hole, WY for 33 years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lucille and Jerry were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 1, 2012.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Gordon Hansen and his wife, Diane (Sausalito, CA), Nieces: Sharon B. Laub (Christopher) Holladay, UT; Linda B. Carlston (Kent) Radford, VA; MaryLou B. Coates (Carl) Riverton, UT; and Christine Bohn (Mike Schmitt) Fairfax, CA; and many great, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, her brother, C. Cecil Bohn, and his wife Diane W. Bohn.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 29, at 10:30 a.m., at the Salt Lake City Cemetery (4th Avenue and "N" Street). The grave site is inside the cemetery near 310 North and Cypress Avenue.

Lucille's family would like to express deep gratitude to Sunrise of Holladay and Inspiration Hospice & Home Health for the love and care that they gave to Lucille.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/lucille-arthur-bohn-hansen/

Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary