Lucille Johnson Bowen

1921-2019

Lucille Johnson Bowen, 98, passed away at home of natural causes on June 8, 2019.

She was born in Meridian, Idaho, on March 10, 1921, to Joseph and Mary (Day) Johnson. The youngest of six children, her early years were spent on the family ranch near Medford, Oregon, with memories as a young girl of serving flapjacks and milk to the ranch hands before their day's work in the fields. Upon graduating from Lakeview High School in 1939, Lucille enrolled at the University of Oregon (Go DUCKS!) after receiving a Bernard Day Educational Scholarship to pursue a degree in English. Upon graduation, she briefly taught English before moving to Salt Lake City.

She met her future husband, Wesley G. Bowen, while working at a music store in Salt Lake City. Their mutual love of music and literature drew them together, and they married in 1949. After marrying, Lucille moved often, living in Reno, Nevada; Alhambra, California; Central Point, Oregon; and Butte Montana; before settling for good in Salt Lake City in 1956.

When her children were able to be left alone, Lucille began working at Blue Cross/Blue Shield, starting in 1973 and retiring in 1985. In 2003, Lucille moved to Logan, Utah, to be closer to her daughter Lisa and her family, returning to Salt Lake City in 2013.

Lucille's interests were varied; she loved literature and was a voracious reader. . . and was clearly a snob when it came to the written word. But that didn't prevent her from reading best sellers-tearing through books at a furious pace, often two books a week. She also read the paper daily, cover to cover, and was always up on current events. Her vocabulary and sharp mind allowed her to play Words with Friends (and win) on her iPad and complete The Salt Lake Tribune crossword puzzle daily up until the week she died.

She loved hot, strong coffee; good food; The New Yorker; gardening; travel; anything starring Richard Chamberlain or Maggie Smith; Stegner's Angle of Repose; Downton Abbey; The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy; playing cards; dessert; flowers; some cats and most dogs; and bright, airy rooms. But above all else, she loved her family and friends.

Lucille is survived by her sons, Gordon, Kent, Scott (Janene), John (Patty); and daughter, Lisa Waterman (David); grandchildren, Brooke, Amanda, William, Taylor, Connor, Lily, Caleb; and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and ex-husband.

Lucille requested that there be no memorial service, saying, "Funerals just make people sad." In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the local PBS station or the Humane Society of Utah.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to all of her caring friends, doctors, and their staff over the years, with special thanks to Dr. Mina Gohari, and the wonderful people at Olympus Ranch, the Ridge Foothill, and Symbii Hospice.

