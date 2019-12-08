|
|
Lucille Christensen
Salt Lake City
Lucille Orrock Tadehara Christensen, 81, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Salt Lake. She was born on September 18, 1938 in Joseph, Utah to Joseph Clair and Lila Rose Christensen Orrock. Survived by her children: Linda (Ralph) Goddard and Curtis (Cyndi) Tadehara; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield, where friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 prior to services. Burial will be in the Monroe City Cemetery. Funeral Directors Magleby Mortuary Richfield, Salina, Manti. Full obituary www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019