Lucille Tanguay McPhee
1929 ~ 2019
Lucille Tanguay McPhee passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on August 13, 2019, after a long courageous battle with scleroderma and dementia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was born on August 27,1929 in the small New Hampshire town of Gorham, nestled in the beautiful valley of the White Mountains. She was the daughter of Joseph Peter and Marie Louise Boivin Tanguay who were both French Canadian.
Lucille graduated from Moss High School in Bath, Maine and later attended Brigham Young University. She worked for the General Electric Co. in Hanford, Washington, Brigham Young University in the admissions office, the University of Utah and Intermountain labs doing genetic research.
She married Martin Worthley "Lee" McPhee on December 2, 1950. They were later sealed as a family in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 4, 1961. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 20 and has been a faithful member ever since.
Lucille was a beautiful, intelligent, hardworking, courageous woman. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her nephew Alan Tanguay; both her brothers Joseph and Roland Tanguay; her in-laws, Matthew Worthley McPhee and Catherine Jane Cramond; and her brother in-law, Wesley McPhee.
She is survived by her three children: Stephen (Colette) McPhee of West Jordan, Gary McPhee, CJ Cameron (Russ Howard) of North Salt Lake; 13 grandchildren; and 32 great- grandchildren.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Sheridan and also Rocky Mountain Hospice for their tender and loving care of our Mother.
Her funeral will be held at the Taylorsville GardensWard, 4252 S. Bennion Rd. in Taylorsville, Utah on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00. There will be a viewing the night before from 6:00-8:00 pm at the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. in Taylorsville, Utah and also from 9:30-10:30 the day of the funeral at the chapel. Her interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. in West Valley City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you donate to the local Humane Society in her behalf.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019