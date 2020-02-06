Home

Lucinda "Cindy" Haag


1943 - 2020
Lucinda "Cindy" Haag Obituary
1943 ~ 2020
On 2 February 2020 the love of my life, my best friend, my wife Lucinda (Cindy) Haag passed from this mortal life at the Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. Cindy was born in Vancouver, WA on 27 February 1943 the daughter of Elmer LeRoy and Faye Cardon Chalk. At an early age the family moved to Lewis, KS where Cindy was raised with her two siblings, Vince and Jocelyn (Jodi). After graduating from Lewis High School, she enrolled at Brigham Young University where she graduated with a degree in Sociology. She married William (Bill) Gammell on 31 August 1964 and started her family with a son Michael (Mike). They were later divorced. I, Max L Haag, was lucky enough to marry Cindy on 9 August 1973 and she accepted and loved my two kids, Shannon and Darin, as her own.
Upon graduation Cindy began her career as a case worker for the Utah State Department of Social Services and culminated it as the Director of the Office of Assistance Payments Administration. She served faithfully in many capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was an inspiration to all.
Cindy loves (to name a few): kids, grandkids, holding my hand, all things quilting, hummingbirds, butterflies, Dunford doughnuts, painted nails, sunflowers, beaches, B & B's, New England, lobster rolls, corvettes, ocean waves, Oregon Coast, being of service, sea otters, pizza. black licorice, Christmas, covered bridges, her blue Cadillac, popcorn and nativity sets.
Cindy is survived by me, her husband Max; her children, Mike (Angela) Gammell, Shannon (Steve) Vaughn, and Darin (Marie) Haag; ten grandchildren (almost eleven) and eight (almost 9) great grandchildren; and her sister Jodi (Daniel) Venable of Marion, KS.
Funeral services will be held 8 February 2020 at the Orem 6th Ward LDS Church, 365 S 900 E, Orem, UT. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. There will be no viewing before the service as Cindy wants friends and family to remember her as she was. In lieu of flowers, hold a special person close and tell them you love them. I love you babe, miss you and will see you soon, Max. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
