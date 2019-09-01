Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home
4760 S. State Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Little Cottonwood 8th Ward
6180 South Glenoaks Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Little Cottonwood 8th Ward
6180 South Glenoaks Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ludell Pierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ludell P. Pierson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ludell P. Pierson
10/01/1935 ~ 8/26/2019
Funeral Services for Ludell will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 12 noon at the Little Cottonwood 8th Ward located at 6180 South Glenoaks Drive in Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, and Wednesday at the church from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment: Redwood Memorial Estates Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ludell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now