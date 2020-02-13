|
Luella Thacker Hellewell, daughter of Charles David Thacker and Alice Jane Wagstaff, was born on January 25, 1919, in Bluebell, Utah. She returned home with honor, on February 9, 2020.
Luella grew up in Charleston, Utah. She graduated from Brigham Young University. She taught elementary school in Altonah, Wallsburg and Clearfield elementary schools.
She married Dave Martin Hellewell Jr. on December 20, 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple. He died on May 17, 1983. Luella was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Washington Terrace 4th Ward. She served in Primary, Relief Society and as a visiting teacher. Luella was the historian for Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Luella is survived by ten children, Byron (Diana) Hellewell; DeAnn (Dennis) Lundgreen; Marla (Stephen) Raff; Nedra (Brent) Allen; Neil (Jo) Hellewell; Clarice Biddle; Brent (Liz) Hellewell; Ava (Michael) Christian; Keith (Cindi) Hellewell; Alice Higley; one brother, Lowell Thacker; 51 grandchildren and 123 great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her husband Dave Hellewell Jr., a daughter-in-law Vicki Hellewell, two sons-in-law Paul Biddle and Dee Higley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2020