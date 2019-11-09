|
|
1941 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-My precious Husband, Luis Angel Pabon, passed away on November 2, 2019 after years of health problems. Luis was the love of my life and the rock of our family.
Luis was born to Lorenzo and Antonia Medina on June 19, 1941 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Luis Pabon and Lynda Lea Olsen met on December 22, 1967, they married December 22, 1977 and have been together for 52 years.
Luis worked for West Jordan City as a building inspector and sign manager. He also worked for the State of Utah at the Governor's office of community affairs as a housing specialist. He was a Supervisor for the Salt Lake County Youth Corp for at risk youths. Along with being a licensed contractor. He was a hard worker and a man of many talents.
Luis was very athletic and boxed professionally, and was sparring partner to Don Fulmer at Bullock's boxing Gym in Midvale, Utah. He was great friends with the Fulmer family.
Luis loved playing softball, had his own team, and played for over 40 years. He was active in golf, bowling, and basketball. Luis liked to listen to classic country and Motown music. He always enjoyed watching John Wayne and Louis L'Amour TV shows. Luis relished movies with Tom Selleck and Sam Elliot. He found pleasure in visiting the western landscape and was a cowboy at heart.
For all that knew Luis he had a way to make you laugh and smile. He loved to tease people yet had a heart of gold. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was there if you ever needed him, and help those less fortunate than him.
Survivors: Wife: Lynda Pabon. Daughters: Irene(Dodger) Pabon, Monica(Rex) Goudy, Sonia(Bill) Morris.11 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren. Brother: Eusberto Pabon. Sister in law: Paula Olsen and Bev Miller. He also left behind his beloved dog Coco and his cat Lexy. Viewing to be held at Larkin Mortuary Downtown on Wednesday November 13, 3-6 pm and Graveside Service at East Carbon City Cemetery in East Carbon, Utah on November 14, 2019 at 3 p.m.. visit larkin mortuary website to offer condolences.
"Until We Meet Again"
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019