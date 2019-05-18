Services Celebration of Life 6:00 PM 7568 Kipling Circle Cottonwood Heights , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Luis Elizondo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Luis Fernando Elizondo

Luis Fernando Elizondo, born 26 September, 1952, in Salt Lake City, UT to Raymon Abrigo Elizondo and Elisa Elizondo Esparza.

Lee was struck with two brain aneurisms while in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He succumbed to the aneurisms while in Mexico on 29 April, 2019, in the presence of his sons Paul Hansell (May) and James N. Elizondo (Gaby), along with his brother Marko (Raedell) and sister Elsa.

Lee's caring for others made him a unique man, he would help in any way possible. And his humor will forever be remembered by those who knew him.

Lee was retired and always busy with projects such as working on his father's WWII memoirs of the First Special Service Force (FSSF) and also restoring his father's army jacket. He enjoyed his garden and often researched new locations for camping and fishing. Being on the lake in the early morning hours on his boat or pontoon and grilling his catch were favorite past times for Lee. He was very interested in history, especially the Civil War and the following world wars.

Most of all, Lee enjoyed being with his family and planning his next trip to see his sons. He was often found with Elsa, some would jokingly say ´´They were partners in crime.´´ Enjoying time together and with Elsa, they would often end up in chaos.

With nightly calls or morning texts, Lee had a loving and unique relationship with his sons, keeping in touch though both live outside Utah. A 'young at heart´´ kind of father, Lee's favorite words of endearments for his boys were Boo, Baby and Honey.

Lee passed on to his survivors one of his most important qualities, being a fighter. He rarely spoke about winning or losing since first or last place meant little to him. Instead what Lee cared about was simple and direct. He just wanted to ´´Raise a little bit of hell.´´ This served him well as a Lean Mean Marine and as a Lineman for Rocky Mountain Power where he endured the harsh Utah weather for over 40 years. Lee had an outstanding safety record while leading his coworkers. They were well-cared for as he lead them on countless jobs.

At the hospital, Lee put up his last earthly fight, until his family told him how proud they were of him and that he didn't have to fight to stay anymore, that they would take care of one another.

Until we see you again Dad, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Dear Friend, and Grandpa, stay close and whisper to us a joke now and then or remind us of a grand memory or fun conversation.

Lee's family invites you to a celebration of his life on 25 May, 2019, beginning 6.00 PM, 7568 Kipling Circle Cottonwood Heights, UT. Join us for Lee's favorite dinner dish and drink. To be followed by a ceremony around an outdoor fire.



Published in Deseret News from May 18 to May 25, 2019