Lupe Jimenez

1927 ~ 2020
Loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather, and Great Papa
Passed away October 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by his family. He is now reunited with the beautiful love of his life, Beatrice, and they are dancing together in the clouds.
Lupe was born May 12, 1927 to Lupe and Isabel Jimenez in Delta, Colorado, and married Beatrice Salazar on April 20, 1947. Together they built a loving home and raised four children. Dad worked hard all his life and built a secure future for his family. He was very proud of his family and was happiest when all the grandchildren came to visit. When Dad retired, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling with Mom. They were a perfect match and enjoyed experiencing new things together.
Dad leaves behind his son Herb (Judy), and daughters Sandra (Jeff) Coffman and Angela (Lou) Kirsling, along with 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren with 1 on the way and 5 great great grandchildren, 1 brother and 1 sister. Dad was preceded in death by his loving wife and partner of 65 years Bea Jimenez and his son Gene Jimenez.
