Lydia Charlotte Terry lived her life much like the lightning strikes that accompanied her into this world - bold, bright and electric. She made the most of her terribly short 13 years, filling the roles of adventurer, scholar, entertainer, teacher, comedian, writer, fashionista, and beloved daughter and sister. Lydia loved large every day of her life and never held back. Whether it was her eclectic wardrobe choices, her instinctive connection to animals, her ability to learn and speak Mandarin, her attention to her family, or her love for Jesus Christ, Lydia gave her all and made every moment count.

For the last two years, Lydia courageously battled the nefarious "Wormy" - a brain tumor and cancer that tragically claimed her life Saturday evening, June 1, 2019. Despite being poked and prodded throughout her various treatments, Lydia never complained. Quite the contrary, with her Pooh Bear by her side, she was always the one making others laugh no matter the circumstance. Her light was contagious and filled those around her with love, insight and peace. She left a positive impact on everyone she met and this world is a better place for her being in it.

Lydia was an exceptional disciple of Christ. She was filled with love and generosity. In her world, family was first and she was always concerned about each member of the family and what she could do for them. Even when her ability to communicate deteriorated, she found ways to check in with family and share her love for them, whether that was through a game on her iPhone, a text message or a smile.

She loved to sing and loved the theater. She was Shenzi in The Lion King and enjoyed her acting roles in The Sound of Music, Shrek and Space Pirates. Lydia loved to travel, whether in the car or airplane, as long as she did it with her family and friends. She enjoyed her trips to Nauvoo and Memphis, and overseas to China but she was most enamored with her trip to South Africa and especially a week on Safari. Lydia wept when she left the safari camp because she had such a great love and connection to nature.

Lydia Charlotte had a brilliant mind and a penchant for solving problems. One of her favorite pastimes was creating stories in Chinese. She was immensely inquisitive, always resilient, ready to play a game with anyone, sharing to a fault, and always grateful and kind.

Lydia was born in the midst of a lightning storm on March 28, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Kellie Marie and Stephen Ben Terry; her siblings Lisa Allyne, Amelia Michelle (Stevens), Emily Beth, Leah Marie, Spencer Ben and Joshua Victor; and her "cousins" Braden, Cadence, Mylee, Melody and Alice. It is no surprise that the night she left this world, a lightning storm surrounded her.

Lydia's family wishes to express a genuine and heartfelt love for her teachers at Stewart Elementary and Centerville Junior High School, as well as the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who did all they could to help her at St. Jude's and Primary Children's Hospitals - especially Dr. Nicholas Whipple and Gina Smith who went far beyond standard treatment and care.

Lydia would want us to end with a joke. So, what did the hat say to the scarf? You hang around here, and I'll go on a head.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Bountiful Central Stake Chapel, 640 S. 750 E. where friends may visit family from 9:00 -10:30 am prior to services. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.

Lydia would appreciate that those at the funeral not come dressed in standard, funeral black. Be colorful instead. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's and/or Primary Children's Hospitals.

