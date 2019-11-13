Home

Mortuary
, UT
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
South Mountain 4th Ward
1911 East Gray Fox Drive
Draper, UT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
South Mountain 4th Ward
1911 East Gray Fox Drive
Draper, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Parker, Idaho Cemetery
Lyle Dee Nielsen


1927 - 2019
Lyle Dee Nielsen Obituary
Lyle Dee Nielsen
1927 - 2019
Lyle Dee Nielsen, age 92, surrounded by family, passed away quietly at his Draper, Utah home Thursday, November 7, 2019. He married Ruby McCullogh and they had 6 children.
Services will be held at 10:00 am on November 16, 2019 at the South Mountain 4th Ward, 1911 East Gray Fox Drive, Draper, Utah. A short visitation will be held prior to the services starting at 9:00 am. Graveside services will be held that afternoon beginning at 4:00 pm at the Parker, Idaho Cemetery.
For additional obituary information. please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019
