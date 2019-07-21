Home

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
1495 Tamarack Road
Taylorsville, UT
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
The Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery
Lyle Max Freestone


1934 - 2019
Lyle Max Freestone, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at his home in Taylorsville, Utah.
Max was born on January 21, 1934 in Vernal, Utah. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War before marrying his sweetheart, Evon Hogan, in 1958.
Max is survived by his wife, Evon Freestone, 4 children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and 1 grandson.
A viewing will be held from 9:30-11 AM, Tuesday, July 23rd at 1495 Tamarack Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123. The graveside service will follow at The Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:30 AM.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Harmony Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independnetfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019
