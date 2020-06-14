I loved your mom. She was just a fun person! She always made me laugh and smile. Way back when we were in the Bluffdale 2nd Ward I would hear someone yell Linda!

It wasnt me they wanted to answer it was your mom and if you came up behind her and startled her! Oh boy watch out you would get quite the reaction . Im happy she got to go home to her Heavenly Father, Im sure he welcomed her with open arms. I hope you are all at peace. God bless you

Linda Crane

Bluffdale, Utah

Linda Crane

Friend