Lynda Emma Walker Ostler1949 ~ 2020Lynda Emma Walker Ostler passed way in Tooele, UT on June 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Leon Grant Ostler, daughter LuAnn Ostler, step-daughter Kelly Barney Ostler, parents Lewis Walker & and Donna Bodell Walker, sisters Lola Baker, Sandra Walker, Charolet Mecham, brother Lewis Walker Jr., grandson Kayden Crump and great granddaughter Brooklynn Morris. She is survived by daughters Laura (Michael) Brown, Lynda (Neil) Crump, stepsons Grant Ostler, Larry Ostler and sister Connie Locke.She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend to many. She had a youthful exuberance for life and loved to help others.Lynda was born in Westwood, CA on May 8, 1949. As a child she moved around the country, finally settling in Riverton, UT, where she resided until 1995. She then moved to Grantsville, UT and then Tooele, UT.She loved the gospel and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.Our family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful care that was given to our mother over the years by Dr. Hilary Seibert, Dr. Dana Dewitt, the team at Rocky Mountain Care - Willow Springs, Mountain West Medical Center and Canyon Hospice.A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the South Jordan City Cemetery, 10650 S. 1055 W. South Jordan, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com