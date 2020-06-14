I loved your mom. She was just a fun person! She always made me laugh and smile. Way back when we were in the Bluffdale 2nd Ward I would hear someone yell Linda!
It wasnt me they wanted to answer it was your mom and if you came up behind her and startled her! Oh boy watch out you would get quite the reaction . Im happy she got to go home to her Heavenly Father, Im sure he welcomed her with open arms. I hope you are all at peace. God bless you
Linda Crane
Bluffdale, Utah
Lynda Emma Walker Ostler
1949 ~ 2020
Lynda Emma Walker Ostler passed way in Tooele, UT on June 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Leon Grant Ostler, daughter LuAnn Ostler, step-daughter Kelly Barney Ostler, parents Lewis Walker & and Donna Bodell Walker, sisters Lola Baker, Sandra Walker, Charolet Mecham, brother Lewis Walker Jr., grandson Kayden Crump and great granddaughter Brooklynn Morris. She is survived by daughters Laura (Michael) Brown, Lynda (Neil) Crump, stepsons Grant Ostler, Larry Ostler and sister Connie Locke.
She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend to many. She had a youthful exuberance for life and loved to help others.
Lynda was born in Westwood, CA on May 8, 1949. As a child she moved around the country, finally settling in Riverton, UT, where she resided until 1995. She then moved to Grantsville, UT and then Tooele, UT.
She loved the gospel and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.
Our family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful care that was given to our mother over the years by Dr. Hilary Seibert, Dr. Dana Dewitt, the team at Rocky Mountain Care - Willow Springs, Mountain West Medical Center and Canyon Hospice.
A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the South Jordan City Cemetery, 10650 S. 1055 W. South Jordan, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 14, 2020.