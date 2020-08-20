Lynda Jensen Hand
1943~2020
Early in the morning of Saturday, August 15th, 2020, Lynda Jensen Hand was called home by her Heavenly Father. She was surrounded by those whom she loved most, her immediate family. Lynda was born September 19th, 1943 in Spanish Fork Utah to Elmer and Agnes Jensen. She was the fourth of five children and the first daughter. When she was 3, her family moved back to Salt Lake where her father owned and operated Jensen Meats and Groceries.
Growing up Lynda enjoyed many vacation trips with family and friends especially the annual trip to Bear Lake. Lynda attended Salt Lake City schools, graduating from South High school in 1962. At the age of 15 she met the love of her life, Chuck Hand, at a church function and they were inseparable from then on. Chuck and Lynda were married June 8th, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their lives were blessed with four fine sons.
When the boys grew older, Lynda worked for a time at ZCMI, Salt Lake School District and Salt Lake Mortgage Company.
Lynda was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in many callings. Chuck and Lynda served a six-year service mission as hosts at The Conference Center in Salt Lake City. While serving there, they made many lifetime friends. By far her favorite calling was as the Compassionate Service Leader. She loved visiting and serving the sisters in the Ward. She was the perfect example of compassion, kindness and love.
Lynda is survived by her husband Charles; sons Jeffrey, Rodney (Lori), Trevor, and Geremy (Megan); brothers Ray, Harold (Marva) and sister Gayle Wells (Gawain); three grandsons Cody (Tiffany) Tyler and Korbin; one granddaughter Mattison Bates (Kyle); and one great grandson, Nolan. She was also beloved by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Agnes Jensen, and brother Darrell Jensen.
How do you say goodbye to such a special person who touched so many lives? We were so lucky to have known this special lady with her uplifting and special spirit. Thank you, Lynda, for showing us what matters in life. We love you and will always miss you.
A viewing will be held at Memorial Mountain View on Sunday, August 23rd from 6-8pm and Monday from 9-9:45am. Funeral services in Lynda's honor will be held on Monday, August 24th at 10am at Memorial Mountain View located at 3115 E Bengal Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Streaming of the services will also be available at: https://zoom.us/j/8015661249