Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin
66 South 300 East
Santaquin, UT 84655
(801) 754-3692
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LDS Church
625 South 750 East (Country Creek Drive)
Layton, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Church
625 South 750 East (Country Creek Drive)
Layton, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Church
625 South 750 East (Country Creek Drive)
Layton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Short


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Short Obituary
1939 ~ 2019
Lynda Jean Smith Short, wife, mother, friend, who died at age 79, will best be remembered for her welcoming nature, love of travel and homemade gingerbread houses. There was never an empty chair at Lynda's table. Everyone was always welcomed to share in food, fun, and family. Her Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eve parties will always be treasured and remembered by family and friends.
Lynda was born December 1, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Walter Thomas and Dorothy Bridge Smith. Lynda married James Henry Short July 16, 1963 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. This would be the beginning of a lifetime adventure. Jim preceded her in death February 7, 2018.
Lynda is survived by their five children: Leslie (Mark) Mansell, Farmington, UT, Julie (Tom) Wright, Redmond, OR, Thomas James (Heidi) Short, Layton, UT, Nancy Wiscomb, Layton, UT, Amy (Brett) Cragun, Layton, UT; 25 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Smith, dear friend Gayle Barkle, and brothers Russell (Andrea) Smith and Barry Smith.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church located at 625 South 750 East (Country Creek Drive) in Layton, Utah. There will be a viewing at this same location on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Brown Family Mortuary, Santaquin, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now