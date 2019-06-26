Lynden Ray Haun "Luke"

August 23, 1947~June 19, 2019

Well Dad, after all these years that you checked to see if you were in the obituaries, we're sad to say you've finally made it.

On June 19, 2019, we lost our beloved husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. Lynden "Luke" Haun passed away suddenly doing what he loved while on an adventure with the love of his life, "Grumpy." Luke was born on August 23, 1947 to Jack and Bunny (Ruth) Haun in Salt Lake City, UT. He attended Granite High School and was a member of the Class of 1965. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, having served as an aircraft loadmaster during the Vietnam War. He married Barbara Lefavor on October 12, 1973 in Bountiful, UT. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1983.

Luke was a jack-of-all-trades and worked hard for his family all his life. Blessed with the gift of gab, he particularly thrived in sales. He was a devoted father and grandfather and fiercely loyal to all he loved. He modeled unconditional love and was quick to welcome others into his home and circle. He had a keen sense of humor and loved to tease and laugh. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with his family, traveling, and shooting the breeze with whomever was in his presence. He was an ardent fan of University of Utah Football and enjoyed spending time with his tailgate family - He was a true Utah Man. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a variety of roles. He loved the members of his ward and his neighbors, and he always had a smile and story to share. He was truly larger than life and will be missed by many.

Luke is survived by his "tall, blond, and bossy" spouse, Barbara; three children, Jason (Lisa), Jeffrey (Amanda), and Lindsay (Danielle); five grandchildren who were the light of his life: Ryanne, Ellie, Adeline, Lucas, and Thomas; four brothers and one sister; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ruth Haun; and mother-in-law, Lavon Elliot.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Briarwood Ward, 3751 S. 2200 W., West Valley City, UT). Friends and family may visit June 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT, and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will take place at Elysian Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S., Millcreek, UT.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to Dr. David Nelson, Intermountain Heart Institute, and the Veterans Administration Medical Center for their care and support.

Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary