|
|
Lynette Rich Frank
1947 ~ 2020
Lynette Rich Frank passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 5, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born to Clifford and Eileen Rich on August 19, 1947 in Soda Springs, Idaho, Lynette was the oldest of three children and grew up in the foothills of Bountiful, Utah. Lynette loved adventure and filled her young days ski instructing at Park City, where she met her husband, John Frank. The two relocated to Salt Lake City where she raised her three children. When Lynette wasn't skiing with her family, she was water skiing at Bear Lake, enjoying the music, dance, and arts of Salt Lake City, and traveling the world with her children, who were her greatest treasure. She is survived by her children: Taunya and her husband Christoph Dressler, Dustin and his wife Julie Frank, and David and his wife Leif Frank; her sister Kathi Bangerter; her brother Greg Rich; and her three grandchildren: Ana Dressler, Jack Frank, and Liam Frank. A celebration of her life will be held on February 15 from 1-4 p.m. at 1896 East Sycamore Lane in Holladay, Utah. She will be missed and always loved.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020