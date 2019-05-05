Lynn Alma Holt

1937 ~ 2019

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Lynn Alma Holt passed away at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. Lynn spent his entire life serving his cherished wife, daughters, family and friends. He was lovingly welcomed in heaven by his parents, son-in-law and grandsons.

Lynn was born on June 5, 1937 in Murray, UT. He graduated from Jordan High School and also attended the University of Utah. He met his sweetheart, Kay Yates, in junior high. They married on February 23, 1954 and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 23, 1967. Lynn and Kay were blessed with four beautiful daughters.

Lynn was a hard working, selfless man. He was very talented and gifted in woodworking and owned his own cabinet/construction company. Lynn was a fireman for 23 years and after retirement built Cornerstone Condominiums with his best friend and brother, Earl Holt.

Lynn loved his horses and was an avid hunter. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lynn and Kay have been serving at the Legacy House Branch for the past four years.

Survived by his wife: Ivy Kay, his daughters: Sherri (Bob) Peisley, Janet (Steven) Mabey, Debbie (Ron) Camp, Lori (Mark) Greer, siblings: Marsha (Eldon) Forman, Barbara (Randy) Jack, Earl (Maxine) Holt, sisters/brothers-in-law: Gerie Brigham, Gayle (Jack) Player, Gary (Karol) Yates, Jim Yates, Kathleen Miller, 37 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren.

Lynn is preceded in death by his parents: Alma and Helen Holt, father-in-law: Roland Yates, mother-in-law: Vryle Butler, son-in-law: Howard Tolbert, grandsons: Robert Peisley Jr., Douglas and Anthony Greer.

A viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at the River Ridge 7th Ward at 10124 South 1300 West, South Jordan, UT 84095. A second viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 AM prior to the service.

Lynn's funeral service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at noon at 10124 South 1300 West, South Jordan, UT 84095.

Interment will be at the South Jordan City Cemetery, 10618 South 1055 West, South Jordan, UT 84095. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from May 5 to May 9, 2019