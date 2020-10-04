1/2
Lynn Barney
1933 - 2020
Lynn Persell Barney, age 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 1, 2020. He was born February 9, 1933 in Escalante, Utah. Married his High School sweetheart, LouAnn Davis Barney, November 30, 1953. Solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Buzz was raised in Sandy, Utah, and graduated from Jordan High School in 1951. His passion was sports. He played football and basketball all 3 years. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War in 1952, serving 4 honorable years.
Buzz loving sports, was a big fan of BYU. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was an active member of the LDS church and served in many Ward and Stake callings.
Buzz retired from IBM after 25 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his son, Dana Matthew Barney, two brothers, Bob and Ed Barney and parents.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, LouAnn, son Kim (Anjie), daughter Becky Ann Bailey, son Chris (Maryann), brother Terry (Sue), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Carrington Court for their loving care.
Funeral Services will begin at 11AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A viewing will precede services beginning at 10AM. Interment to follow in Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
10:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
