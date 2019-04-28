1944 ~ 2019

Lynn Boyd Huntsman, age 74 passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in his home in West Haven, Utah.

He was born in Loa, Utah on May 2, 1944 to Floyd and Reva (Birdella) Huntsman. He was 11 of 12 children and loved being in such a big family.

Lynn Huntsman and Donna Bingham had 4 children; Terrie, Steven, Daniel, and Tanya. Lynn and Donna remained good friends and card buddies until his last days.

He moved around a bit; from Pueblo, Colorado to Idaho Falls, ID but always considered Utah to be his home and lived the majority of his life here.

Lynn was a family man. He was a good provider from mechanic work to owning a garbage company. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures: beers with friends, watching westerns, visiting with family, and playing a game of cards.

He is survived by his children Terrie Smith, Daniel Huntsman, and Tanya Nielson, his sister Eunice Moss, 28 grandchildren, and 40 great grandchildren. He lived with and had a special bond with his grandson Creston Huntsman.

Family, friends and others who's lives Lynn touched are invited to celebrate his life on his birthday, May 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 @ Lynn's home 2449 S 2300 W West Haven, UT 84401 to reminisce, grieve and support each other.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2019