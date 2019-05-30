Lynn Byron Russell

1950 ~ 2019

Lynn Byron Russell, 69 years old of Sandy, Utah, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with Anaplastic Astrocytoma Brain Cancer.

Born to Clair and Patricia (Trump) Russell on January 10, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Siblings Craig (Janita) Russell, Lee (Karen) Russell, Linda (Tim) Herzog, Shirley (John) Zeisloft, Colleen (Bruce) Bailey, and Todd (Kari) Russell.

He joined the United States Navy on November 2, 1969, was on Active Duty for two years during the Vietnam Era as an Aviation Machinist Mate attached to the Fleet Composite Squadron SEVEN. Upon leaving Active Duty, Lynn then became a SeaBee, serving for another 16 years and was Honorably Discharged on October 31, 1974.

Survived by his wife Charlene (Salt) Russell, and had three of the most well-behaved and perfect children you could ever imagine, Shelly (Christopher) Stapel, Jeff (Liz) Russell, and Laura (insert wealthy husband here) Richey. Was blessed with 14 wild and eccentric grandkids in this order, Rylie Stapel, Trenton Russell, Dylann Stapel, Dayson Russell, Kendall Stapel, Haydon Russell, Payton Richey, Keeton Russell, Ryann Stapel, Boston Russell, Griffon Russell, Calvon Russell, Orion Russell, and Vivvion Russell. Preceded in death by his parents Clair and Patricia Russell, his little brother Scott Russell, and grandson Orion Russell.

Funeral will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing an hour before beginning at 10:00 A.M. Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10376 South Leilani Drive (630 East), Sandy, Utah 84070. www.goffmortuary.com



