Lynn D. Kitchen
1932 - 2020
Lynn D. Kitchen
Birth: September 27, 1932
Death: September 6, 2020
Place of birth: Orem, Utah.
Parents: Samuel Winfred Kitchen and Edith Prestwich
Religion: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Married: Beth Kerby, April 30, 1953
Place: Salt Lake Temple
Children: five sons and two daughters
Military: four years in US Air Force (Korean War)
Vocation: Computer engineer/entrepreneur
Mission: Brisbane, Australia in 1993
Descendants: 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren
Funeral info/obit: www.premierfuneral.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 13, 2020.
