Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
LDS chapel
13366 S 1300 E
Draper, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS chapel
13366 S 1300 E
Draper, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Fairbanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Dwain Fairbanks


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Dwain Fairbanks Obituary
Lynn Dwain Fairbanks
1933-2019
Lynn Dwain Fairbanks, age 86, returned to his heavenly home to be with Carol, the love of his life, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Lynn was a devoted husband and father of seven children and a loving grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and son. Funeral services will be held on December 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the LDS chapel at 13366 S 1300 E, Draper, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10-11:30 am prior to the services. Interment will take place at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -