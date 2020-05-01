|
|
Lynn F. Stoddard
1927~2020
Farmington, UT-Lynn F. Stoddard, born May 2, 1927 at Dee Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah passed away April 28, 2020 peacefully in his home. Born to Earl Seymour Stoddard and Helen Oline Froerer, he was the oldest of 4 children. He attended Ogden High School and the University of Utah. Lynn is survived by his wife, Loraine Hughes Stoddard, 12 children, 50 grandchildren, 70+ great grandchildren and 1 brother. For more information, go to www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 1, 2020