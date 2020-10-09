1/1
Lynn Griffin LeSueur
1950 - 2020
Lynn Griffin LeSueur
03/28/1950 ~ 10/05/2020
Woods Cross, UT-Lynn Griffin LeSueur passed away peacefully in her home on October 5, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born March 28, 1950 to J. Marcus Griffin and Elizabeth P. Griffin. Lynn was the youngest of 3 children. Lynn married George B. LeSueur, the love of her life, on January 5, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple. They made a happy life in Woods Cross, Utah for 41 years. Lynn was an amazing mother to her 3 kids, who loved her dearly! Lynn had many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served faithfully. She enjoyed music, golf and spending time with family. Lynn is preceded in death by her parents and son Brooke.
Lynn is survived by her husband George, Son Andrew LeSueur (Tammi), Daughter Fiona, Brother John Griffin (Nancy) and sister Elizabeth Anderson (Arlo), 4 grandchildren (Zurayya, Morgan, Connor and Ethan), and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be at Russon Brothers in Bountiful Friday Oct. 9th from 6-8. Funeral will be Saturday at 1pm, at the Apple Chapel at 790 W 1500 S. in Woods Cross. With a viewing before from 11:45 - 12:45. Mask and distancing REQUIRED. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
OCT
10
Viewing
11:45 - 12:45 PM
OCT
10
Funeral
01:00 PM
Apple Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
