Lynn Hyrum Gray

Together Again

Lynn Hyrum Gray, age 97, passed away on May 14, 2019. He was greeted on the other side by his wife Joye Fage Gray whom he married in 1945. After Joye passed away he was briefly married to LaVonne Evans who also preceded him in death.

Lynn was born October 8, 1921, in Lehi, Utah to Hyrum Richard Gray and Charlotte Austin (Gray). He and Joye are parents of two sons and four daughters; Vicky (Roy) Tamietti, Orem, Utah, Jeanette (Dan) Hunter, Elko, Nevada, Carla (Lynn) Lott, Lehi, Utah, Wayne Fage Gray (Eldann Chandler) San Diego, California, Brian George Gray, San Diego, California, Darlene (Jeff) Pico, Gold Canyon, Arizona.

He received education and training as an Electronics Technician while serving in the US Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He was a submariner who was part of an elect group, just 2 percent of the Navy's fleet then who served on submarine war patrols. As a Master Electrician he taught at the Trade Tech along with working in his field of expertise. He wrote a book describing his war experiences for his family.

Lynn enjoyed bird watching and outdoors activities and was a Master Camper. He and Joye served an LDS Temple Mission to Manilla, Philippines. He is survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and one sister Joyce (Jack) Phillips, of Pleasant Grove, Utah,

He was welcomed by many loved ones who preceded him in death but will be missed by those he left behind.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Windsor 2nd Ward, 60 East 1600 North, Orem, Utah. Friends and family may visit Friday, May 17, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services on Saturday, 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Full military honors to be provided by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online at www.walkersanderson.com.



Published in Deseret News from May 16 to May 17, 2019